AIMAN seeks review of 50% IGR deduction from aviation agencies

    By Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos

The Aeronautical Information Management Association of Nigeria (AIMAN) has called on the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), to prevail on the federal government to review its policy on 50% automatic deduction at source from internally generated revenue.

The Association pleaded with the minister to  ensure that NAMA is exempted from it “due to the critical role the agency plays in the sector,” stressing that the “safety of air travel should be given priority over economic considerations.”

The former President of AIMAN, William George Ngerem who made the call in his address to mark the 2024 World AIS Day, appreciated Keyamo for facilitating the approval of a N40 billion intervention fund for NAMA towards the completion of AIS Automation, upgrading of navigational aids, surveillance and communication facilities.

Ngerem therefore appealed to the minister and the Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Engr Umar Farouk, “to sustain this unprecedented and renewed commitment to bring AIS Automation to completion as it would enhance air to ground communication as well as attract other benefits to the Nigerian airspace.”

Engr Umar Farouk disclosed that the agency was at the verge of flagging off the AIS Automation, having attained about 90% completion of the project.

Farouk who was represented by the NAMA Director of Legal Services and Company Secretary, Barr Isemiuhonmon Rita Egbadon, stated that the agency was “leaving no stone unturned in its drive to commission this laudable project given that the integration of AIS Automation into the operations of NAMA would boost our revenue generation profile.

 

