Aigbogun, Ajibade to be honoured at DAME 2024

Publisher of BusinessDay, Frank Aigbogun, and Executive Editor/Director of TheNEWS/PM NEWS, Kunle Ajibade, will both be honoured at the 2024 Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME).

The awards ceremony now in its 33rd year, celebrates achievements in a range of categories in journalism across TV, radio, print, and online media.

Aigbogun will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award while Ajibade will receive the DAME Honorary Fellowship at the ceremony.

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes and honours a Nigerian who has made an outstanding lifetime contribution over several decades to journalism. The recipient will have consistently demonstrated, throughout his/her career, a commitment to the highest journalistic standards and ideals.

Aigbogun will receive the award in recognition of his inspiring leadership at the helm of one of Nigeria’s flagship newspapers and for his commitment to journalistic excellence and business success in Nigeria.

As CEO and Publisher of BusinessDay, Aigbogun has steered the publication to new heights of excellence. With a career spanning more than four decades, Aigbogun has left an indelible mark on the landscape of Nigerian media through his dedication, vision and unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Aigbogun joins a distinguished group of DAME’s Lifetime Achievement Award winners including the late Messrs. Babatunde Jose, Alade Odunewu, Turi Muhammadu, Alfred Opubor and Ted Mukoro, and such living legends as Messrs. Sam Amuka, Christopher Kolade, Segun Osoba, Muhammed Ibrahim, Henry Odukomaiya, Prof. Olatunji Dare, Ray Ekpu, John Momoh, Nduka Obaigbena among others.

Ajibade was selected for his consistent contributions to the development of Nigerian journalism, especially literary criticism, culture and the arts over the years.

With nearly four decades of his illustrious career, Ajibade has been a key influencer in shaping the media landscape and Literature in Nigeria. He is the author of two notable books titled _Jailed for Life_ and _Nigeria: What a Country!_.

The 33rd DAME Awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 30, in Lagos.