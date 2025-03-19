The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has graduated the fourth cohort of its AIG Public Leaders Programme, an executive education programme for public servants, delivered in partnership with the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government.

The closing ceremony, which took place in Abuja, had participants from Nigeria, Ghana, and Uganda who completed the intensive training designed to strengthen public service delivery across Africa.

Former Nigerian Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), in his keynote address, charged the participants to leverage their training to dismantle systemic barriers and reimagine equitable service delivery.

“You are Public Service Scientists. Just as technologists invent groundbreaking tools, you must create systems that ensure health, safety, education, and opportunity reach every citizen—not as a privilege, but as a promise.” Osinbajo said.

Also speaking, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, sajd “The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has shown commitment to building a public sector that prioritises citizens. This programme equips leaders with world-class skills to drive innovation and align with our vision of an efficient, ethical, and citizen-centric workforce.”

As part of the programme, participants developed and began implementing reform projects to tackle systemic challenges within their Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), driving improvements in public service delivery.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, emphasised the urgency of transforming Africa, stating, “Our challenge is not merely about accelerating processes; it is about catching up. Catching up demands more than intelligence—it requires a transformative mindset and a willingness to break new ground. This programme equips public servants to tackle systemic bottlenecks while promoting collective action—the power of us—to drive impactful change across the continent.”

The Graduating participants will join a growing network of alumni who have been trained since 2021.

He said Foundation remains committed to its mission of training 3,000 public sector leaders by 2030, equipping them with the skills needed to drive impactful reforms