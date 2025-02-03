AI catalyst for revolutionising higher education in Africa – VC

The Vice Chancellor of African School of Economics (ASE), Prof. Mahfouz Adedimeji, has stated that Artificial intelligence is a catalyst for revolutionising higher education in Africa as it will shape the future of education, nurturing a student’s potential.

Adedimeji spoke in Abuja on Thursday during a maiden public lecture on ‘Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Higher Education in Africa’ which attracted researchers, scholars and artificial intelligence enthusiasts around Africa.

He said, “Artificial Intelligence, once a subject of science fiction, is now a reality that permeates various facets of our lives, and its potential in education is nothing short of amazing. It is part of the past that is still present and it is an innovation that will still shape the future and the future is here. Hence, the past is present and the present is now.

“With AI, it is possible for each student to receive personalised instruction. We can also analyse vast amounts of data and gain insights into how each student learns best, meaning that one-size-fits-all model of education may no longer be applicable or sustainable. AI opens new doors to customised learning experience that nurtures each student’s potential.

“With instructional tools, education can be more dynamic, engaging and interactive, sparking curiosity, igniting creative thinking and fostering a love for lifelong learning. We know that AI can facilitate global access to quality education, the fourth Sustainable Development Goal, and bring world-class resources to remote and underserved areas, thereby breaking down geographical barriers and democratising access to knowledge. Students anywhere can also have access to the same cutting-edge materials and expert instruction available somewhere, leveling the playing field like never before. The opportunities are limitless.

“However, like the social media, AI can also be fantastically abused to undermine critical thinking as less discerning people are tempted to outsource their intelligence to Artificial Intelligence. This is why as the exciting journey of AI is embarked upon, there is a need for protocol, policies and frameworks to safeguard those values that are dear to us so that technology one day does not become our master, controlling and misleading us. I believe the tail should not wag the dog and humans should always be in charge, not that we should allow technology to control us.”

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Galaxy Backbone Limited, Prof. Ibrahim Adeyanju, said, “The whole idea is that AI can be used to leverage a lot of improvements in our higher education and education at all levels.