AI and the future of education in Nigeria

In a world full of possibilities, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) has undeniably merged itself into our daily lives. The technological evolution around the world is rapid and everyday new discoveries are made.

This is achieved through research, experiments and observations. Tracing back to the early years, you will certainly come to a realisation that the people in the past did not even enjoy virtually all the technology that is effortlessly accessible to us in this generation. Our forefathers had their own dignified way of solving their problems which often involved gathering together, sharing knowledge and making collective decisions.

But in recent times, we prefer to rely on AI to do all our work and thinking for us. We have abandoned the idea of using our own discernment to handle things. Rather, we consult the Artificial Intelligence even for something simple we can do ourselves.

This has made people’s thinking ability to become blunt. No one is willing to think deep, instead, they prefer to depend on AI to perform their tasks. Moreover, it has also increased the tendencies of plagiarism around the world. Nowadays, people just choose to copy and paste someone’s hard work, claiming it to be theirs. How absurd does that sound?

The educational field is terribly affected too. Students and even their teachers have turned to AI for all their work. Looking at the academic discipline today, you will discover that the act of examination malpractice has drastically skyrocketed. Unfortunately, about 50 per cent of students have been found guilty of examination malpractice. Or that a teacher or lecturer is involved in 70 per cent of these activities and sometimes even the school director. Students no longer care to concentrate on their studies when they fully know that AI can, after all, provide all the answers they need for their tests and examination.

The technology-driven computer system (AI) is a force to reckon with. Though it is not capable of feeling the basic emotions of humans, that does not make it any less ominous. Rumours even have it that AI will take over the world in the future.

Imagine a “so called” architect who had used AI for all his work during his school years and had finally managed to graduate just to start working and lay foundation for a house that will collapse even before it goes anywhere. We all know that the foundation of a house is really vital and that a bad foundation will not build a solid house. Poorly built houses will just hurt people in the society. Or let’s look at the health sector, where a pharmacist has to consult AI before prescribing drugs to his patients. What if he ends up prescribing cancer drugs for just common malaria that needs paracetamol and some rest. There’s a vague difference between these two illnesses, the former being terminal and the latter being a fever. What had started off as malaria can end up resulting to something completely worse, exposing the lives of individuals to more danger due to pure incompetence and neglection.

Yes, it has its benefits but It’s safe to say that AI is causing more harm than good within the society.

Fatima abubakar can be reached via [email protected]