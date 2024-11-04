Ahmed Musa propels Pillars to victory over Plateau United

Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa, scored another winning goal as Kano Pillars fought back to defeat Plateau United 2-1 in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) week 10 fixture played yesterday at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium Katsina.

Pillars’ most decorated players, Rabiu Ali, and Ahmed Musa, were instrumental to the victory as they scored a goal in each half of the keenly contested match.

After a barren first half, Plateau United took the lead in the 66th minute through Gafar Saka, but Rabiu Ali equalised for Pillars in the 78th minute.

Musa then grabbed the winner in the second minute of second half added time for Pillars to pick the maximum points.

Even though El-Kanemi Warriors fought hard to defeat Katsina United 1-0 courtesy of Ibrahim Mustapha’s 69th minute goal to maintain their unbeaten run, Rivers United surrendered their unbeaten status in Lagos where the new boys Ikorodu City stunned them 2-0 for a major upset.

After the first ended goalless, Ayomide Cole scored the opener for the City boys in the 48th minute before Rivio Ayemwenre sealed the victory with the second goal in the 53rd minute.

Elsewhere, Heartland eased their relegation worries with a stunning 2-0 away victory against Abia Warriors. Michael Agu scored a brace in the 12th and second half added time for the all-important victory.

Bendel Insurance also picked their first away win of the season as they edged Sunshine Stars 2-1 in Akure. Kayode Solomon gave the visitors the lead in the 17th minute, but Sadiq Ibrahim drew the home side level in the 44th minute, before Nnamdi Anthony got the visitors’ winning goal in the 60th minute.

In Enugu, Godwin Obaje announced his return to Rangers with a brace that sunk Nasarawa United 2-0, Tornadoes subdued 3SC 2-0 in Minna, Akwa United won 2-1 against Kwara United in Uyo, while Enyimba forced Bayelsa United to a 1-1 draw in Yenagoa.

Michael Ibe scored the only goal in the second half as hosts Remo Stars secured a 1-0 win in Ikenne against Lobi Stars to reclaim the top position from Rivers United on superior goal difference.