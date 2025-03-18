Ahmed Musa murder case: Family plans protest, legal action against Kaduna govt

The family of Ahmed Musa who was brutally killed at the Government Technical College, Malali Kaduna, is planning to take legal action against the Kaduna State Government to demand justice and adequate compensation for what they described as the unfair treatment meted to them.

This is contained in a Press Statement on Monday, jointly signed by the deceased’s father, Comrade Musa Mohammed popularly known as Moonlight and the members of the family.

They said the incident was a “reflection of how insecure and unsafe” Nigeria had become for young people striving for a better future.

The family demanded “an expedited, transparent, and decisive legal process” to ensure justice is served, warning that they “will resist any attempts at political interference or compromise.”

Among their demands 29 days after his death, they are calling on the Kaduna State government to acknowledge that “students are no longer safe in their communities. If young people can be killed in such gruesome circumstances, what hope is left for the future of Nigeria? A formal apology from the kaduna state Government and comprehensive compensation for the family.

“We demand Five Hundred and Sixty Million, Three Hundred Thousand Naira (N560,300,000), as compensation from Kaduna State government.

“We think the time has come for the Kaduna State government and all who are on the side of humanity to respond to the cry for remediation of the family and relations of the deceased student. That is why we will go to court.

“Also, we warn the Kaduna State government, that if it didn’t meet up with our demands, we will be forced to mobilise the full strength of the masses movement across Kaduna State in protest.

“This is about the fundamental right to life that every Nigerian student deserves. We will not sit idle while students are hunted and butchered.”

It would be recalled that the father of the deceased had in a petition dated 24th February 2025 which was addressed to the executive governor of Kaduna State through the honorable commissioner for education appealed for comprehensive investigation to uncover those behind his son’s death, and whoever is found to have a hand in the death of his son should be punished accordingly.

He also demanded from the Kaduna State government adequate compensation for negligence being the custodian of the deceased, Ahmed Musa.

In the meantime, the Chief Magistrate court of Kabala Doki in Kaduna State has adjourned the Ahmed Musa murder case again, against four Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVIS) personnel on charges of criminal conspiracy and negligence which caused the death of Musa to 17th April 2025 because the witness and the prosecutor were absent in the court.