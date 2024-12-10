Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri: Focus Princeps

Focused leadership as a sine qua non of good governance and development highlights the critical role of dedicated and visionary leadership in fostering sustainable progress and effective administration. The Latin phrase sine qua non, meaning “an essential condition” or “indispensable element,” underscores that without focused leadership, achieving good governance and meaningful development becomes nearly impossible.

Clarity of Vision is the bedrock of focused leaders and that is what enables them to provide a clear and strategic vision for their followers and administrative units. Focused leaders prioritize long-term development goals over short-term gains, ensuring stability and growth. This is also tied to principles of good governance, including accountability and transparency. Leaders who remain committed to their goals build trust, reduce corruption, and create systems that uphold the rule of law. Such leaders optimize the use of available resources, aligning them with developmental priorities. This ensures equitable distribution and avoids wastage, fostering inclusive development.

To ensure that no one is left behind and nothing is left untouched, a focused leader inspire collaboration, empower marginalized groups, and ensure that diverse voices are heard. This inclusivity strengthens governance frameworks and contributes to cohesive societal development. Focused leadership also implies ethical decision-making, where actions are guided by integrity, fairness, and a commitment to the public good. This strengthens governance and lays the foundation for sustainable development.

In a rapidly changing world, focused leaders navigate challenges with resilience. They adapt policies to address emerging issues like ethno-religious identity, competition for dwindling resources, technological disruptions, or economic crises while staying true to developmental objectives. Without focused leadership, governance becomes inefficient, and development efforts falter. Leaders who are steadfast in their vision and committed to the principles of good governance inspire trust, foster innovation, and create a conducive environment for growth and development. As such, focused leadership is not just a prerequisite but a fundamental driver of progress.

The Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the Adamawa state governor epitomises all the aforementioned qualities and more. Just look at how Adamawa state is transformed. In the social sector, we have seen the monumental changes and progress recorded in the sector. From construction and equipping of new hospitals to renovation/ rehabilitation/ refurbishment of existing health institutions all over the state. Today, healthcare delivery is taken to the doorstep of the hitherto unserved or underserved.

In the area of education, the huge investment made by the Fintiri administration has started yielding results in form of improved results, enrolment, retention and transition rates. All these are verifiable for the discerning. It has also reduced insecurity to the barest minimum with urban crime rates going down as more and more street urchins are finding their way back to the classrooms.

The economic sector has also seen its fair share of investments. Rural markets have been upgraded with the provision of access roads,