Ahmadiyya Calls for Justice and Equity as Path to Global Peace

The Managing Director of Muslim Television Ahmadiyya (MTA), Sir Munir-ud-Din Shams, has stressed the urgent need for justice, equality, and good governance as key ingredients for global and national peace.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, he highlighted the teachings of Islam as a guide to resolving the world’s growing crises.

Shams based his message on World Crisis and the Pathway to Peace, a book by His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the Khalifa and worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. The book examines today’s growing political and economic tensions, warning that the world is dangerously close to another major war.

SPONSOR AD

“The global economic crisis continues to manifest newer and graver dangers,” he said. “The similarities to the time before the Second World War are becoming clearer, and the world seems to be moving at an alarming pace towards a horrific third world war.”

According to him, the only way to prevent this is through absolute justice. He criticized the current imbalance in international relations, particularly within the United Nations, where some nations wield significantly more power than others.

“Today, we find that there is division and separation between powerful and weaker nations,” he noted. “For example, in the United Nations, there is a distinction between certain countries. Some have permanent membership in the Security Council, while others do not. This inequality has caused frustration and unrest among nations that feel sidelined.”

He stressed that Islam promotes equality and fairness in all matters, adding that global peace can only be achieved when all nations—regardless of their economic or military strength—are treated with respect.

“Islam teaches absolute justice and equality,” he explained. “Powerful and rich countries should not usurp the rights of the poor and weaker countries in an effort to preserve their own interests. On the other hand, the poor and weaker nations should not seek to inflict harm on the powerful whenever they get the chance. Instead, both sides should strive to abide by the principles of justice.”

Turning his attention to Nigeria, Shams urged leaders to foster peace and unity across ethnic and religious divides. He emphasized the need for transparent governance, economic reforms, and the protection of fundamental human rights, including freedom of thought, religion, and the press.

“For Nigeria to prosper, it is crucial to entrench a strong culture of peaceful and harmonious coexistence among the diverse ethnic and religious groups in the country,” he said. “More importantly, the government must ensure transparency, justice, and good governance at all levels.”

He expressed optimism that Nigeria and the rest of the world would embrace fairness and selflessness in governance, paving the way for a more peaceful future.

“It is my hope and prayer that Almighty God bestows peace and security upon the world, and Nigeria in particular.”

Also speaking at the event, the Amir (National Head) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria, Alhaji Barr. Alatoye AbdulAzeez, addressed concerns surrounding the presence of Shariah courts in the South. He clarified that Shariah courts have long existed in the Southwest, serving only Muslims, and should not be a cause for alarm.

“Shariah courts have been around in the Southwest for a long time, and they are only for Muslims,” he explained. “Each religion can decide where to settle its disputes—Christians can go to the church if they wish.”

He acknowledged that misconceptions often arise when Shariah is wrongly applied, but emphasized that in states like Lagos and Kwara, these courts handle only civil matters such as marriage and inheritance.

“Shariah courts in Nigeria deal with minor issues like marriage and inheritance,” he said. “They cannot preside over criminal cases because we are in a secular state.”