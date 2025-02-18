Agro-project targets 1m hectares for improved farm yield

Tourba International, a nature-based solutions project developer, said its newly launched agricultural initiative has already engaged 15,000 smallholder farmers to cover one million hectares across Nigeria.

The project aims to transform the lives of millions of Nigerians by providing direct support to farmers and enhancing agricultural productivity.

Speaking at a one-day stakeholders’ meeting in Kano, Tourba’s Head of Operations, Mr. Boris Nagnet, said the project had already been launched in Nasarawa and Niger states.

He emphasised the importance of expanding into Kano, given the state’s economic significance, starting with six local government areas before scaling up to all 44.

The initiative covers all initial costs, including soil testing and certification, to facilitate farmer participation and adaptation.

Nagnet explained that the project focuses on boosting farm yield while reducing production costs through regenerative agricultural practices such as minimum tillage, intercropping, agroforestry, and soil carbon sequestration to maximize carbon capture.

“If fully adopted, this initiative will not only increase farmers’ incomes but also integrate them into a viable agribusiness, ensuring long-term financial stability,” he said.

The project also seeks to engage millions of farmers in sustainable farming while linking them to the global carbon market. It offers financial incentives along the agricultural value chain, improves soil health, and enhances crop productivity.

Tourba Country Manager, Mr Opeoluwa Filani, highlighted the project’s carbon credit system, which allows farmers to earn carbon credits by adopting sustainable practices that increase carbon sequestration in soil and biomass.

Kano State Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Dahir Muhammad Hashim, welcomed the initiative and assured full government support.