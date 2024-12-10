Agro dealers sabotaging FG’s wheat scheme for farmers – Jigawa gov

Jigawa State governor, Mallam Umar Namadi, has expressed concerns over widespread irregularities in the federal government’s National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro Pocket Programme.

During unannounced visits to input distribution centres in several local government areas, the governor uncovered cases of sabotage by agro-dealers.

Governor Namadi said he discovered that subsidised inputs meant for farmers were being diverted and sold to marketers, leaving many farmers unable to access essential supplies.

“Agro dealers are sabotaging the exercise, making it difficult for farmers to proceed with planting. This is unacceptable,” he said.

He said farmers were required to pay N159,187 for inputs, with the federal government subsidising 50% of the cost.

“However, reports revealed that some dealers imposed additional charges of N5,000 to N10,000, further burdening farmers.

“This act undermines the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and the President. We will ensure that all illegally collected funds are refunded to farmers,” Governor Namadi declared.

In Kiyawa and Kafin Hausa LGAs, arrests were made, including that of the Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Kiyawa, who was implicated in inflating prices.

The governor assured that those involved in malpractices would face the full extent of the law.