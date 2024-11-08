AGF Fagbemi seeks more partnership among lawyers

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has called on legal practitioners in the country to embrace partnership in their profession.

Fagbemi stated that partnership in legal practice enhances expertise, increased capacity, risk management etc.

The AGF spoke in Abuja at the commissioning of a new law office complex known as Law Corridor and presentation of the book ‘Modern Nigerian Legal System’ by Pelumi Olajengbesi as Managing Partner, Henry Kelechukwu Eni-Otu (Lead Partner) and Ganiyu Ajibola Bello (Deputy Managing Partner).

Fagbemi stated that it was no longer ideal for individual law firms to work in isolation, insisting that partnership brings lawyers with diverse knowledge in different fields together to achieve efficient legal practice.

The AGF, who spoke on the topic; “Leveraging Partnership for growth in Nigeria Legal Practice” noted that the practice allows comprehensive legal solution to wide range of issues, enhances creativity and jurisprudence.

“When seasoned practitioners partner with younger lawyers, the next generation of practitioners learn from their experiences,” he said.

“In return, younger lawyers bring fresh perspectives in adaptability, driving the profession to knee innovations.

“Another good aspect of partnership is sustainability and resilience to create more room for accountability, to support network where challenges can be faced collectively to meet client’s expectations.

“Collaboration enhances good relationships which is a cornerstone of the law profession as clients seek not expertise, but a team that understands their needs to receive comprehensive services.”

In his speech, the Chairman of the occasion Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) urged the lawyers behind the Law Corridor firm to be good partners and make trust their watchword.

Speaking at the occasion, Olajengbesi said the modern law edifice “is an innovative and cosmopolitan legal powerhouse, uniquely positioned to practice across a broad spectrum of traditional and modern legal disciplines.”