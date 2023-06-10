“Agba Baller” surpasses 3 million views on YouTube

In a remarkable achievement, Don Crucifixto’s latest single, “Agba Baller,” has captivated audiences worldwide, amassing over three million views on YouTube since its release two…

In a remarkable achievement, Don Crucifixto’s latest single, “Agba Baller,” has captivated audiences worldwide, amassing over three million views on YouTube since its release two weeks ago.

Performed by Tumininu Oluyole, CEO of Don Crucifixto Entertainment and featuring Wetly, “Agba Baller” continues to leave an indelible mark on the music industry.

The song’s popularity has skyrocketed, securing a prominent spot on Trace TV Naija Top 10 within a week. Notably, the track has garnered significant attention from music enthusiasts, propelling it to the top of Spotify, Hypeddit, Amazon, and Audiomack charts.

This tremendous success has further solidified Don Crucifixto’s position as a beloved figure among music fans. The recent #agbaballerchallenge, initiated by the artist, garnered an overwhelming response and heightened his connection with the audience.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...