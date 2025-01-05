Again, Northern elders ask FG to suspend tax reform bills

The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) has again raised concerns over the Federal Government’s proposed Tax Reform Bills, urging immediate suspension of the implementation and calling for extensive dialogue with stakeholders.

The forum criticized the government for failing to engage critical stakeholders and experts before drafting the reforms.

NEF expressed its position in a statement on Saturday signed by its Chairman of Management Board, Al-Amin Daggash, highlighting the reforms’ potential adverse effects on Northern Nigeria and the nation as a whole.

Daggash said: “Once again, it is necessary to reiterate, that indeed, Nigerians in general and Northerners in particular, are not really against the introduction of any form of good and meaningful reforms by those in positions of authority, at the federal, state or local government levels.

“Even though, we shall remain very implacable in reaffirming that, our practical experiences teach us, that, going by global best practices, successful reforms are known to be underpinned by strict adherence to certain common cardinal characteristics of the public policy-making process.

“For convenience of exposition, these similarities include, but, not limited to the under listed basic essentials: Extensive pre-reforms early engagements with experts and critical stakeholders, in order to secure their buy-in

“Establishing a very well-defined media/communication strategy, that clearly articulates the full import of the reforms and disseminates public awareness and mass enlightenment on a nationwide scale.

“Designing a robust, transparent and inclusive implementation mechanism. Pro-actively putting in place a well-sequenced process, in order to ensure that the meticulously planned reforms, really meet the society’s desired and anticipated outcomes.

“The Northern Elders’ Forum make bold to say that the recently proposed Tax Reform Bills by the Federal Government, were clearly in the breach, with regards to adhering to the above listed common characteristics of reforms and public policy-making process, all over the world and in conformity with the global best practices.”