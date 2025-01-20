Again, N/Assembly summons Edun, Bagudu over N9bn allocation

The National Assembly has again summoned the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu and Director-General of the Budget Office, Tanimu Yakubu, to appear before it over N9 billion 2025 budgetary allocation to the Ministry of Solid Minerals.

The decision was reached on Monday during a meeting of the joint committee on Solid Minerals following Bagudu’s absence.

The joint committee chaired by Senator Sampson Ekong (PDP, Akwa Ibom South), had last week asked Bagudu to appear before it on Monday to explain why the allocation to the Ministry of Solid Minerals was “inadequate.” But the minister failed to turn up.

The Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, had said the N9 billion proposed as capital vote for the ministry for the 2025 fiscal year was not enough.

He spoke last week when he appeared before the committee during defence.

The committee equally said the amount was grossly inadequate for the ministry.

In the new invitation on Monday, Bagudu, Edun and Yakubu are expected to appear before the committee on Tuesday.

Chairman of the joint committee, said, “Hon Minister, we are satisfied with spirited efforts put up by you to get the N9 billion budgetary proposal for your ministry in 2025 reviewed upward by the Ministers in charge and DG budget office, but disappointed that despite the efforts, nothing has been added to the proposed N9 billion.

“Therefore, in line with the resolution taken now, this joint committee still rejects the N9 billion proposal for the Solid Minerals Ministry and summons the Ministers of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning and the DG Budget, to appear before it tomorrow (Tuesday) by 3pm prompt.”

Speaking during the session, a member of the committee, Hon. Kama Nkemkanma, from Delta State, alleged that the 2025 budget is a budget of sabotage because the critical sectors needed to drive the economy are “grossly underfunded.”

“The affected ministers and the DG Budget Office must appear before this joint committee as resolved,” he said.