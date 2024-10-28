Again, Leadership Crisis Rocks Hausawa Community in Oyo

The Hausawa community in Ibadanland, Oyo State, is embroiled in leadership crisis, with the Council of Arewa Traditional Rulers in 17 Southern states suspending Alhaji Dahiru Zungeru, Sarkin Hausawa of Ibadanland.

The development follows Zungeru’s team dethroning Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin as Sarkin Sasa last week over alleged insubordination.

During a press conference held in Ibadan, the Council, led by Maiyasin, declared the dethronement null and void.

Alhaji Suleiman Rabiu, Sarkin Hausawa of Amuwo Odofin, stated that Zungeru’s team lacked constitutional rights to dethrone Maiyasin, prompting their indefinite suspension.

Maiyasin termed Zungeru’s pronouncement an affront and personal attack on his personality as Chairman of the Council of traditional rulers of Arewa communities in the 17 southern states.

He highlighted that credible institutions appointed him, and their validation supersedes Zungeru’s authority.

He said, “It is on record that the institution which appointed me as Chairman of Arewa traditional rulers in the 17 southern states and Sarkin Sasa in Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan were credible and highly recognized.

“If these institutions did not find me wanting in any special regard to warrant my suspension or removal from my offices, it would be beyond the powers of Alhaji Dahiru Ali Zungeru to so do.

“I use this medium to remain calm and not to engage in any destructive acts as the burning issue would be resolved in no time as I’m elderly and law abiding.”