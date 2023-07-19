Again, Jonathan visits Tinubu at Aso Rock

Former President Goodluck Jonathan Tuesday met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Presidential Villa, Abuja. He returned to the Villa barely a month…

Former President Goodluck Jonathan Tuesday met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He returned to the Villa barely a month after his June 13 visit.

Jonathan, who doubles as Head of the ECOWAS Mediation Team to Mali, said the visit was to discuss issues pertaining to Africa and the West Africa sub-region.

“I came to brief the president about some continental and subcontinental bodies,” he told journalists on his exit from the State House.

“I’m the ECOWAS mediator for Mali and I’m the chair of the West African Elders Forum. So, there are certain issues bordering on the continent and the subregion that I discuss with various presidents.”

