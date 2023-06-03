Again, IMN members beg FG to release traveling documents of El-Zakzaky, wife

Some members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) on Saturday renewed their demand for the release of the traveling documents of their leader, Sheikh…

Some members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) on Saturday renewed their demand for the release of the traveling documents of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, and that of his wife, Malama Zeenatuddin Ibrahim.

The group also called for the unconditional release of its brothers in “various detention facilities illegally without trial.”

Prof. Shehu Ahmad Maigandi, a senior member of the group, at a press conference in Abuja, specifically drew the attention of the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu “of the grave human rights violations against the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, His Eminence, Sheikh Ibraheem Ya’qoub El-Zakzaky (H), his family, and followers by the previous governments of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari.”

Maigandi said: “The public may recall that on March 16, 2013, during Jonathan’s regime, the operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) arrested our brother Malam Haruna Abbas at Aminu Kano International Airport upon his return from a foreign trip. Two other brothers: Ibrahim Hussaini; and Adamu Suleiman were also arrested at their respective residences.

“Ten years on, the three brothers have been under detention unjustly and in violation of their fundamental human rights as citizens of Nigeria. In a similar fashion, on November 18, 2015, the Police arrested our brother Hassan Muhammad at his residence in Maigana Town, Kaduna state, and since then, Malam Hassan has been under illegal detention.

“The public will also recall that the medical reports of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H) and his wife Malama Zeenah Ibraheem submitted to the Kaduna State High Court in 2019 through their counsel, Femi Falana, SAN, led to the favourable court judgement on the couple’s medical leave to India. The court admits that the health situation of the couple requires not only qualified medical professionals but also a state-of-the-art medical facility with up-to-date equipment.

“During the medical trip to India, the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and Department of State Services (DSS) confiscated the couple’s travel documents. The seizure of the passports was done illegally because medical leave granted by the Kaduna State High Court did not require the security agents to confiscate their travel documents. It is obvious that the government is bending the laws to pursue an unjust cause.

“In view of the foregoing, we therefore demand as follows:

“Unconditional release of the trio of Malam Haruna Abbas, Malam Ibrahim Hussaini, and Malam Adamu Suleiman, who have been in questionable detention since 2013;

“Prosecution of perpetrators of the killing of three biological sons of Sheikh Zakzaky and thirty-one (31) others on July 25, 2014;

“Unconditional release of Malam Hassan Muhammad and other brothers being detained in various detention facilities illegally without trial;

“The investigation and prosecution of the mastermind and executors of the Zaria Massacre in accordance with the provisions of the Nigerian laws and relevant International conventions

“The unconditional release of Free Zakzaky protesters, Ibrahim Khalid and 49 others who have been detained since July 22, 2019; and 6) Removal of the travel ban on Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, as well as unconditional release of their travel documents.”

