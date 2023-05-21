Again, gunmen kill 2 policemen in Imo

Two policemen said to be attached to the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) were yesterday killed by gunmen in Ngor Okpala Junction in Ngor Okpala Local…

Two policemen said to be attached to the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) were yesterday killed by gunmen in Ngor Okpala Junction in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State.

The gunmen, suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the armed affiliate of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), were said to have attacked the police personnel who were conducting a stop and search operation at a checkpoint in the area.

The killing is coming a month after five policemen were killed at the same spot, on April 21, 2023.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, who confirmed the incident, in a telephone interview with our correspondent, said the policemen engaged the hoodlums in a hot exchange of fire before they escaped into the nearby bushes.

He said, “Yes, I can confirm the death of two of our personnel belonging to the Counter Terrorism Unit. They were attacked by gunmen suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network, (ESN), the armed affiliate of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

“Our boys gave them a gallant fight and they fled into the bushes abandoning their operational vehicle. When we recovered it, we discovered that it was full of blood, indicating that they were equally hit,” he said.

He said they are currently conducting an operation in Ngor Okpala to arrest the suspects as they believed they escaped with serious gunshot wounds.

The PPRO appealed to medical facilities to watch out and report anybody who comes to their facilities with fatal injuries.