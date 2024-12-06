✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Again, explosion rocks Zamfara communities

Not less than two explosive devices went off at separate locations in the Dansadau District of Maru Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State.

According to PremiumTimes, the two explosions occurred on the road between Dansadau and Malamawa and another on Malele Road, all in the Dansadau district

A resident, Nuhu Babangida, was quoted as saying passengers in a Canter Truck going to the Dansadau weekly market on Friday escaped death after the truck, loaded with grains, ignited the bomb.

Babangida said the explosions on Malamawa and Malele roads went off simultaneously but recorded no casualties.

This is the third time an explosive device would be planted along Dansadau Road within a week.

12 people were feared dead Wednesday morning after an explosive blew off a bridge at Yar Tasha village.

The incident, Daily Trust gathered, occurred around 8am this morning after a commercial driver conveying passengers to Dansadau town ran on the device suspected to be planted by bandits.

Last Sunday a similar device suspected to be planted by bandits exploded with an 18-seater bus, killing the driver, who was the sole occupant.

