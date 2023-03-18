Again, Buhari delivers polling unit to APC

President Muhammadu Buhari has once again delivered his polling unit, Kofar Baru 003, Sarkin Yara ward, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Buhari won…

President Muhammadu Buhari has once again delivered his polling unit, Kofar Baru 003, Sarkin Yara ward, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari won his ward for the APC Governorship Candidate, Dr Dikko Umar Radda in the Saturday governorship and house of assembly elections held in Katsina today.

The result announced by the ward’s collation officer, Hamza Yusuf, showed that APC scored 261 votes; PDP 32 while NNPP had only 1 vote.

For the State House of Assembly elections, APC scored 240 votes, PDP 50 and NNPP had 1 vote in the President’s ward.

Recall that during the presidential elections, APC polled 184, to beat its major opponents PDP and NNPP that scored 51 and 37 respectively.