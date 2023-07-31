Again, Boko Haram slaughters farmers in Borno

Suspected Boko Haram members have slaughtered about 10 farmers in their fields at Kawuri town, Konduga local government area of Borno State.

Locals and security sources told our correspondent that the incident happened on Monday around 8:15 a.m.

This attack is coming a few weeks after the insurgents killed about 15 farmers in Damboa and Jere Local Government Areas of the state.

According to a local source, Malam Muhammad Sherif, the insurgents trailed the farmers and killed them on their farmlands near Alu dam.

“The farmers were working on their farmlands when the insurgents struck and slit their throats. We are now preparing their corpses for burial anytime soon.

“Killing of farmers has become a daily occurrence here in Kawuri and Alau towns. They killed two people today, yesterday three people were killed. This has caused a renewed concern for our safety, ” he said.

Asked if there were no security operatives in the area, he said, “The troops are not far from the town, and the farmers have to travel a distance before reaching their farmlands.

“The insurgents lurk around, not far from the towns, around Alau Dam and surrounding bushes, but most of the farmers being killed were those who refused to cooperate with the boys.

“They collect tax in the form of groceries, fuel and money from farmers, and whoever refuses to pay or lie to them, is usually killed brutally,” he said.

One of the security sources, who preferred anonymity, told our correspondent that they led residents in the town to recover the corpses of the 10 farmers for burial.

“That’s why we always insist on checking these farmers before going to farm. They sometimes take fuel and even drugs to the insurgents, and in the end, they get hurt or even killed,” he said.

The source revealed that they recovered corpses of three other farmers abducted by the insurgents, who were killed after the insurgents collected ransom from their families.

“Their families sold their livestock, raised the ransom of 200,000 but the insurgents slaughtered the helpless farmers after the ransom was taken to them,” he said.