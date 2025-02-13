Again, bandit leaders surrender weapons in Katsina

For the second time in less than a month, several bandit kingpins have surrendered some of their weapons to military authorities in a bid to reach a peace agreement.

Daily Trust had reported that a peace meeting involving military officials, representatives from the Department of State Services (DSS), traditional leaders and residents was held on Sunday, January 19, in Kofa village, west of Batsari town.

During that meeting, some bandit leaders laid down their arms and released captives.

SPONSOR AD

In the latest development, it was learned that notorious bandit leaders operating around Batsari, Jibia and Safana-identified as Umar Black, Abdullahi Lankai, Jijjige, Musa Dan Gandu and Abu Radda-have surrendered some of their weapons.

While some attribute this to sustained military operations in Katsina State, others believe the federal government is covertly involved in facilitating the truce.

Daily Trust observed mixed reactions among residents of Batsari, where the symbolic surrender took place.

While some view it as a positive step that should be encouraged and supported by the government and relevant stakeholders, others remained sceptical, questioning the sincerity of the peace deal due to the lack of community involvement.

“We were not invited, but I went to witness it first-hand. About eight operational vehicles, including armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and Hilux trucks carrying military, police, Civilian Joint Task Force (CWC) personnel and vigilantes were present.

“I saw the bandits handing over two machine guns to the army while requesting unrestricted access to our towns and markets. Although they have not surrendered all their weapons, I believe this is a step in the right direction-if approached with sincerity,” a resident stated.

Another resident, expressing doubts, said a genuine peace agreement cannot be achieved without the full participation of the affected communities.

“In the previous deal held in the third week of January, we only saw security convoys heading into the area. Some of us attended the event, where the bandits handed over just two rifles. The same scenario played out yesterday. I did not attend this time, but I don’t believe there’s much to celebrate,” he said.

The latest surrender was reportedly facilitated by the National Community for Security and Societal Advancement in Katsina State (NCSOSACK), led by Comrade Hamisa S. Batsari, who represented affected communities in security dialogues.

Meanwhile, Katsina State Governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, who was in Batsari on Tuesday, reaffirmed his administration’s stance on negotiations with terrorists.

“Our position has always been clear-we will not plead with terrorists to negotiate peace. However, if they come under pressure and willingly decide to lay down their arms and embrace peace, we will accept them,” he stated during a campaign rally ahead of Saturday’s local government elections.