Again, ABU rated Best public university in Nigeria

For the second time running, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, has been adjudged as the best public university in Nigeria.

This is according to Times Higher Education (THE), Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings, 2025.

This year, THE ranked 129 universities from 22 countries using a methodology that has been developed specifically to assess the impact of universities in addressing some of the toughest challenges faced in the region.

South Africa’s University of Johannesburg was ranked number one in the region.

South Africa further took four of the top 10 spots, including the top three.

The University of Ghana rose to fifth place, with strong performances for Africa impact and access and fairness.

Ghana now has two universities in the top 10, up from one last year.