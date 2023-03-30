Again, 3 killed, 16 abducted as bandits raid 3 Kaduna villages

Barely 24 hours after bandits killed and buried a newborn of a woman in their captivity, three persons were shot dead and 16 others kidnapped…

Barely 24 hours after bandits killed and buried a newborn of a woman in their captivity, three persons were shot dead and 16 others kidnapped when they raided three villages in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State.

A resident of Kagarko, Shehu Rabiu, who confirmed the latest raid through telephone to our reporter on Wednesday, said the incident happened on Tuesday night in Kala, Kutar and Taka-Lafiya communities.

He explained that the bandits, who rode on motorcycles wielding AK-47 rifles, first attacked a herders’ camp in Taka-Lafiya village where they abducted six Fulani men and killed one Malam Ya’u.

He said the bandits then proceeded to neighbouring Kutar village and whisked away seven villagers before moving to Kala village, a few meters away and abducted five persons amid sporadic shooting.

He further said, “It was during the sporadic gunshots that two persons were killed in Taka-Lafiya village and one person at Kutar village.”

The Madaki of Janjala, a neighbouring village, Samaila Babangida, confirmed the latest raid by the bandits on the three villages.

He said, “I was travelling to Jere and I received information that bandits had invaded three villages under Kubacha Chiefdom, killed three persons and abducted 16 others.”

City & Crime further learnt that the bandits have their camp in Tagwayen-Dutse, a government forest between Kagarko and Kachia LGAs.

There was no response from the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command on the latest attack as at the time of filing this report.