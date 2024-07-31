✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Again, 2 decomposing corpses found in Kaduna forest

Barely a week after eight corpses of suspected bandits were found in Azzara village, two decomposing corpses of suspected bandits have been found in the Hayin-Dam Forest near Gidan-Makeri in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State.

A community leader, who confirmed the recovery of the two corpses, told our reporter through telephone on Tuesday that the corpses were found by some farmers on Sunday.

He said the decomposing bullet-ridden corpses were suspected to be of bandits who escaped during a military onslaught on their camps in the Kurutu Forest.

He added that, “I asked vigilantes and youths who were mobilised to the scene to bury the corpses at the scene.”

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Hassan Mansur, was yet to speak on the development.

