Aftermath of polls: Plot to sack Ayu thickens

Chair suspended for anti-party activities

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a new turn yesterday as the party’s Igyorov Ward stakeholders in Gboko LGA of Benue State suspended the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over alleged anti-party activities.

The suspension of Ayu came a few days after the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party dragged the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, before its national disciplinary committee and suspended a former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, and erstwhile Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, among others.

Ayu’s suspension followed a vote of no confidence passed on him by his ward executives at the end of their meeting.

The ward’s Secretary, Vangeryina Dooyum, in a statement signed by 12 of the 17-member ward executives, said the decision to suspend the national chairman was reached after the leadership reviewed his conduct at the end of the 2023 general elections.

Dooyum said, “We observed with utmost dismay that Dr Iyorchia Ayu who is the National Chairman of the PDP worked against the success of the party in Igyorov Ward.

“It is on record that he has also failed to pay his annual subscription fees. Further investigation also revealed that he did not vote during the governorship and state assembly elections held on March 18, 2023.

“It was also discovered that most of his closest allies worked for the opposition party, the APC, and hence the abysmal performance of the PDP in Igyorov Ward.”

Meanwhile, PDP in Benue State has admonished its national body to explore peaceful options towards reconciliation among its members rather than slamming suspension on certain individuals.

Also, the party in the state at the weekend passed a vote of confidence on Governor Ortom for his loyalty and selfless, sacrificial leadership to the party.

State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Bemgba Iortyom, in a statement signed on behalf of the party’s State Working Committee (SEC), called on the national body to rescind its decision of referring the governor to its disciplinary body.

The statement reads in part: “The party feels strongly that in fulfilling its duty as a state chapter, it must remind the NWC of the implications of its current action against Governor Ortom and others.”

The Rivers State Governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, had described the suspension of Fayose and others by the PDP national body as a nullity.

Wike said Ayu has, by his recent action, opened up a new chapter of political crisis in the party.

The G-5 governors, led by Wike, had asked Ayu to quit his position following the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the party.

Ayu, however, refused to step down. Those loyal to him said the issue could only be considered after the elections.