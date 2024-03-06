After relocating to US, I became a cab driver to feed my family – Nollywood actor

Nollywood actor, Femi Brainard, has narrated his ordeal when he relocated to the United States, and ventured in cab driving to feed his family. The…

Nollywood actor, Femi Brainard, has narrated his ordeal when he relocated to the United States, and ventured in cab driving to feed his family.

The actor said he preferred to be a popular celebrity in Nigeria’s worsening economic conditions than to be a nonentity abroad.

Brainard disclosed this while sharing his experience during an interview with the veteran comedian Teju Oyelakin, also known as Teju Babyface, on his podcast.

The actor said, “I became a cab driver in America just to put food on the table. Whenever people see me, especially Nigerian passengers, they often stare at me in disbelief, wondering if I’m indeed the familiar star they recognise.

“America does not recognize your stardom, nor does it respect your celebrity.”

Brainard shared his insights on the realities of living abroad, saying there were times he pitied the conditions of his wife as they suffered together.

He also said that his wife did not like the idea of living abroad.

He said coping with the humiliation of meeting Nigerians who would be shocked at his low-time situation was frustrating.

Brainard said the bills are a lot and he had things like rent to think about while explaining that he was so broke to an extent that he went to the parking lot and burst into tears.

He said, “At times it would be so hard, I no go get money for hand. That day I went to the parking lot of our apartment, I cried, na me bring this woman here. Yankee no know star o… I had to feed my family.

“I know these couple from the airport, the husband was like, ‘ask him if he is Femi Brainard and I said yes. The husband didn’t know when he reached at me and asked ‘bros what are you doing here.

“As difficult as Nigeria seems to be, I would rather be a prince and a celebrity in a system that is not working than come to this place and be a nobody. I am still bothered about rent.”