After Paris trip, Tinubu heading for China

One week after returning from a trip to France, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is preparing for a trip to the Peoples Republic of China.

According to Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, the Chinese trip will take place in the first week of September.

Ngelale said the China engagement is part of the efforts of the present administration’s efforts to uplift the wellbeing of Nigerians.

In China, Tinubu is expected to meet with President Xi Jinping of China where Some Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed.

President Tinubu will also meet with ten Chief Executive Officers of companies in China in the areas of

Oil and gas, Aluminum production, Agriculture and Satellite Technology.

