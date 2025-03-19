After killing Abuja village head, kidnappers reduce ransom on grandchildren

The family of the murdered Dnako village head in Bwari Area Council of the FCT, HRH Etsu Yuda Garba, has revealed that the two grandchildren of the village head, including five other residents, who were abducted alongside the chief, are still alive in their abductors’ captivity.

A family member of the late village head, Mr Tanko Baba, while giving update on the incident through telephone on Tuesday, said the kidnappers’ leader called on Monday, saying the chief’s grandchildren and the five other residents were alive and healthy.

He said during the conversation, the family pleaded with the kidnappers’ leader to cut down the ransom to a level that they could afford, and he agreed to reduce it from N100 million to N90 million.

He said, “It was my elder brother that spoke with the leader of the kidnappers on Monday, around 11:23 am and during the conversation, the kidnappers’ leader gave the phone to the chief’s grandchildren to confirm that they are alive alongside the five other residents.’’

He said their leader insisted on the N90 million ransom, adding that they threatened to kill one of the victims again should the family delay in raising the money.

He said, “As am talking to you right now, the family are in state of devastation because we don’t know how and where to raise such money. And that is how they threatened to kill the chief like play, at the end, they ended up killing him.”

It would be recalled that the kidnappers had on March 11, 2025 invaded Danko village in Bwari around 12:03 am and abducted the late chief, two of his grandchildren, Ephraim and Philemon, alongside five other residents of the community.

The kidnappers who had earlier demanded for N100 ended up killing the chief on Sunday, and dumped his corpse at Knakuchi village under Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State.

The corpse of the late chief was retrieved by the vigilantes and he was buried in Dnako village in Bwari.