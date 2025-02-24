After inauguration, Adeleke asks LG chairs to stay away from offices

The crisis surrounding local government administration in Osun State has deepened, as Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed the newly elected chairmen and councillors to stay away from council secretariats, despite being sworn in on Sunday.
The order follows a directive from the All Progressives Congress (APC), instructing its reinstated chairmen and councillors to return to the council offices on Monday, further escalating tensions.
Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo) attended the swearing-in ceremony in Osogbo, showing solidarity with Adeleke over the local government dispute.
Governor Makinde cautioned against political violence in Osun and the southwest, urging President Bola Tinubu against using federal power to influence the situation.
- The billion naira property locations in major cities nationwide
- FMBN recommits to affordable housing at Kaduna int’l trade fair
Governor Adeleke, in his remarks, reaffirmed that the state electoral body complied with all legal procedures leading to the emergence of the newly elected local government officials.
“We are aware of the legal controversies surrounding the election. However, we are confident that we are on the side of the law, within the framework of the constitution and rule of law,” he said.
“Please stay away from the council secretariats to prevent any clashes, as the police have aided those forcefully occupying these offices. We will rely on the judiciary to ensure their peaceful removal. Be patient and abide by the rule of law,” Adeleke said.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.