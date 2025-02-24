After inauguration, Adeleke asks LG chairs to stay away from offices

The crisis surrounding local government administration in Osun State has deepened, as Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed the newly elected chairmen and councillors to stay away from council secretariats, despite being sworn in on Sunday.

The order follows a directive from the All Progressives Congress (APC), instructing its reinstated chairmen and councillors to return to the council offices on Monday, further escalating tensions.

Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo) attended the swearing-in ceremony in Osogbo, showing solidarity with Adeleke over the local government dispute.

Governor Makinde cautioned against political violence in Osun and the southwest, urging President Bola Tinubu against using federal power to influence the situation.

Governor Adeleke, in his remarks, reaffirmed that the state electoral body complied with all legal procedures leading to the emergence of the newly elected local government officials.

“We are aware of the legal controversies surrounding the election. However, we are confident that we are on the side of the law, within the framework of the constitution and rule of law,” he said.

“Please stay away from the council secretariats to prevent any clashes, as the police have aided those forcefully occupying these offices. We will rely on the judiciary to ensure their peaceful removal. Be patient and abide by the rule of law,” Adeleke said.