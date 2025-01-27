After IG drama, Tuface posts fresh video to announce separation from Annie

Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, better known as Tuface, has released a video confirming that his earlier announcement of separation from Annie Macaulay-Idibia, his wife, was genuine and not a result of his Instagram account being hacked.

The drama began on Sunday when a statement was posted on Tuface’s Instagram account, revealing that he and Annie had been separated for a while and had filed for divorce.

“I and Annie Macaulay have been separated for a while now, and currently filed for divorce… I would grant a press release soon to say my story,” the statement read, in part.

Soon after, another message appeared on the same account, stating that the page had been compromised.

“My Instagram account has been hacked, efforts are being carried out to take back control #onelove!,” the post read.

But in a recent video, 2Face clarified the situation, stating: “No body hacked my account, na me talk wetin I won talk,”

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions, with many fans expressing shock, disappointment, and even outrage.

@temilawal said: “You must be joking! You cheated on her multiple times, she stood by you. What the fuck happened that you could not stand by her.. your family came online to say they preferred the other lady. She still stayed..now you want to leave her? Are you fucking for real!”

@life_of_mjaay: “This life just know when to leave. I’m disappointed but abeg it’s you both lives. This is unnecessary no be say you be better person. Shior!! Mtchew!!”

@ada_bekee06: “A lesson to all women, always put yourself first.”

@vendorshome: “You didn’t have to come online to say it though. It’s not fair. I don’t know what the issue is but this woman married you with 5 kids when the whole world was against you and she kept defending you still even on live TV and stood by you when everyone kept telling her to leave. If at all anyone should give the PSA, it should have been her irrespective of whatever transpired. I come in peace.”

@beyond_intimacy: “Better than having another kpai story from couples. I hope this is for the better. But tuface, Annie almost picked kom kom onto your matter. Who you Dey leave am for?”

@stage4life: “Gurl Annie if I were you I would take this as the biggest blessing. Take care of yourself boo and live your best life! praying for her”

Annie and 2face got married in May 2012 and they have two daughters, Isabella and Olivia. They had their star-studded wedding ceremony in Dubai in March, 2013.

Their marriage has been swirled with rumours of divorce after Annie had accused 2Baba of infidelity.