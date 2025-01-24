After Daily Trust’s reports, AEDC replaces faulty transformer in Bwari

There was jubilation on Tuesday in Bwari town in the Federal Capital Territory when officials of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) took a new transformer to a community that had been in darkness for over a year.

Over 1,000 households were reportedly thrown into darkness after the over 20-year-old 500KV transformer serving the area packed up in December 2023.

The communities, located in the Sabon-gari area of the town, are made up of ECWA Good News and its environs, Old Viva Street, Ogunmodede Street, Asoore Close, Gideon Close, Dominion Church Street, Old Fire Service Street and parts of Ibrahim Yaro Way.

Our correspondent had, for the past four months, filed a series of reports on the plight of the people in the affected areas, prompting the AEDC to promise an intervention.

Therefore, leaders of the community could not hide their joy when a new transformer was taken to the area on Tuesday.

One of them, Moses Joseph, especially, commended the Daily Trust newspaper for the sustained reportage on their plight during the over one-year blackout.

He said, ‘’We passed through hell. How can a large number of households within Bwari city centre be left in darkness for over a year over a faulty transformer?

‘’We contributed over N2 million and visited the AEDC office several times. We even contacted the area council chairman, the senator and the House of Reps member representing us, all to no avail.

‘’But from nowhere, we started seeing the reports in the Daily Trust newspaper and from there, those in charge started taking it seriously. We thank God we have a new transformer now.”

The leader of the community, Bishop Asore, expressed pleasure with the new development and commended those who made it possible.

Our correspondent reports that some small business owners as well as those that rented houses in the affected areas had earlier packed out as a result of the blackout.

Many residents of the area believe that with the new development, businesses would return gradually to the area.

Reacting, the Bwari Area Manager of the AEDC, Mr Babalola A., said the affected residents had been patient staying in darkness for over a year. He commended them for the peaceful way through which they resolved the issue.