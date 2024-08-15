After backlash: Speaker withdraws bill imposing jail term for not reciting national anthem

Bill shows disconnect with reality, Ezekwesili, activists knock Abbas Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has withdrawn the contentious Counter Subversion Bill 2024…

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has withdrawn the contentious Counter Subversion Bill 2024 following widespread public outrage.

The proposed legislation, which sought, among other things, to impose a 10-year prison sentence or a fine of N5 million—or both—on Nigerians who refuse to recite the national anthem, faced significant opposition from citizens and activists who labelled it draconian and anti-democratic.

The bill was introduced following the May 2024 decision by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to revert to Nigeria’s old national anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” which was written by Lillian Jean Williams in 1959 and composed by Frances Berda. This decision itself had already stirred controversy, with many Nigerians questioning the rationale behind the change and expressing concerns about the anthem’s colonial origins.

The bill, sponsored by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen with the title Counter Subversion Bill and other related ones introduced on July 23, 2024, proposed severe penalties for anyone who refuses to recite the national anthem, destroys national symbols, or undermines the federal government. Additionally, it included punishments for defacing places of worship, setting up illegal roadblocks, and receiving foreign financial or political support that could compromise Nigeria’s security and development.

The bill’s provisions also include fines and prison sentences for those who disobeyed or disrespected authority, organised unauthorised processions, or supported paramilitary or militia groups. It sought to criminalise activities that undermine national security and peaceful coexistence, with penalties ranging from fines of N3 million to N15 million and prison terms of up to 20 years.

Despite being set for a second reading when the House of Representatives resumes from its annual recess, the bill sparked significant backlash.

Activists, such as Omoyele Sowore and Aisha Yesufu, strongly condemned the bill. Sowore threatened a shutdown of the National Assembly if the bill was not withdrawn, while Yesufu declared she would rather face a 20-year prison sentence than sing the newly re-adopted national anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

On his part, human rights activist and legal practitioner, Inibehe Effiong, while using strong words to criticise the introduction of the bill, charged Nigerians to “Fight and reject this bill in its entirety”, adding that if the bill “Is passed, we can officially kiss the right to dissent in Nigeria a goodbye.”

Other critics of the bill argued that imposing harsh penalties for not reciting the national anthem or other acts deemed “subversive” was an overreach of government power and a threat to civil liberties.

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, voiced her disapproval on social media, asserting that she would continue to sing the replaced national anthem, “Arise, O Compatriots,” and calling the bill a “silly flight of fancy” that highlighted the lawmakers’ disconnect from Nigeria’s real issues.

The widespread criticism and backlash from prominent Nigerians and the public ultimately led to the bill’s withdrawal, a situation analysts said underscores the importance of public opinion in shaping legislative actions and the ongoing tension between maintaining national unity and upholding democratic freedoms.

Confirming the withdrawal, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, yesterday stated that the decision was made after extensive consultations with various stakeholders and careful consideration of the current national climate.

“The speaker acknowledges the concerns raised and reaffirms his commitment to maintaining peace and unity in the nation,” Krishi said.