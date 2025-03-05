After 5 years, Makinde reappoints Oyo monarch deposed by Supreme Court

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday , approved the appointment of Prince Adebayo Adegbola as the new Eleruwa of Eruwaland.

Daily Trust reports that in November, 2019, Supreme Court sacked Adegbola as the Eleruwa of Eruwa, in Ibarapa East Local Government Area, after more than two decades he ascended the throne.

He was installed as the Eleruwa in 1998 by the Oyo State Government, amidst protests by members of the other ruling houses.

A panel of the Supreme Court, in a unanimous judgment, dismissed an appeal filed by Adegbola and others against an earlier decision of the Court of Appeal, faulting his enthronement.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, now the Chief Justice of Nigeria, who read the lead-judgment of the panel led by Justice Musa Dattijo Mohammed, noted that the authorities cited by the appellants were not appropriate and do not support their case.

Justice Kekere-Ekun faulted the appellants’ contention that the originating processes and other documents filed before the trial court were invalid.

She held that the documents were duly filed and valid, having been signed by a lawyer.

Justice Kekere-Ekun resolved the five questions raised in the appeal against the appellants and upheld the decisions of the two lower courts.

She said: “The appeal has no merit and is hereby dismissed. I made no order as to cost. Parties are to bear their cost, the appeal is dismissed.”

However, a statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, indicated the Adegbola has been reappointed into the throne he was sacked from, more than five years ago.

The Commissioner said according to a document by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Ademola Ojo, the stool of Eleruwa has remained vacant following recent legal proceedings, specifically the dismissal of Suit No. HER/10/23 by the High Court of Oyo State on October 22, 2024.

“In response to the circumstances surrounding the succession, I would like to remind everyone that the Laribikusi Ruling Quarters were unable to submit candidates within the stipulated timeframe as stipulated in Section 15(1) of the Chiefs Law Cap 28 of Oyo State.

“Consequently, after due consideration, the esteemed discretion of His Excellency facilitated the Akalako Ruling House to be recognized as the next ruling quarters to nominate candidates,” Ojo said.

According to the release, after a thorough selection process, the Kingmakers of Eruwa convened and unanimously selected Prince Adebayo Adegbola from the Akalako Ruling House as the sole candidate to fill the vacant stool of Eruwa.

Oyelade said that the last Eleruwa, Oba Samuel Adebayo Adegbola was installed in 1998 but deposed on the 29th of November, 2019, by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The Commissioner noted that with the emergence of Prince Adegbola, the Seyi Makinde administration has now coronated 11 Kings and 40 Baales which is a record in the history of yoruba Traditional Institution.

“The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Ademola Ojo seizes this occasion to call on all Eruwa sons and daughters to welcome the new Eleruwa and celebrate his ascension to the throne for the growth and prosperity of Eruwa land after 22 years,” Oyelade said.