After 21 months, Buhari relocates from Daura to Kaduna

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has relocated from his hometown, Daura in Katsina State, to his residence in Kaduna, marking the end of a 21-month stay since leaving office in May 2023.

Buhari’s move was confirmed by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, and former aide Bashir Ahmad.

Since completing his tenure, Buhari has maintained a low profile in Daura, focusing on personal engagements rather than active political involvement.

Bashir Ahmad, in a social media post, said Buhari was accompanied to his Kaduna residence by Vice President Kashim Shettima and other high-profile dignitaries, including Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, current and former deputy governors of Katsina State, a former Inspector General of Police, former ministers, and several personal aides.

Ahmad also noted that Buhari received a warm send-off in Katsina, where well-wishers gathered alongside notable figures such as Mallam Mamman Daura and Musa Halilu (Dujiman Adamawa).

Our correspondent reports that Shettima, who arrived in Kaduna around the same time as Buhari, was received at the Air Force Base mini airport by Governor Uba Sani, Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly Yusuf Liman, and other government and party officials.

Shamsuddeen El-Abuja, President of the APC Northwest Youth Ambassadors, who was part of the delegation that received the vice president, confirmed that the convoy proceeded directly to Buhari’s residence on Sultan Lane in Kaduna’s GRA.

“The Vice President arrived a few minutes before 1:00 pm and was received by the state governor and the speaker of the state assembly. From there, the convoy went straight to Buhari’s residence, where the VP and the governor met privately with the former president,” he said.

Security was heightened across Kaduna, particularly along Sultan Road leading to Buhari’s residence, during Shettima’s visit.

Shortly after 1:00 pm, the vice president and Governor Uba Sani departed the residence for the airport.