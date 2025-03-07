After 2 matches in Bauchi, Lobi Stars relocate to Enugu

After prosecuting two matches at their adopted home ground in Bauchi, Lobi Stars have relocated from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium to Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.
It will be recalled that the ‘Pride of Benue’ started the current season at the Lafia Stadium from where they relocated to Bauchi.
However, their first two matches at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium produced disappointing results as they lost 0-1 to Enyimba and 0-2 to regional rivals Niger Tornadoes.
Consequently, Lobi Stars who are battling against relegation have decided to try their luck elsewhere at the famous Enugu ‘Cathedral.’
The club in a statement issued yesterday said: “The decision to move from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi was made in pursuit of a more strategic and favorable environment for the team.
“Following a thorough review, the NPFL has confirmed that the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium meets all necessary standards for league fixtures, making it the official home ground for Lobi Stars for the remainder of the season.
“With this transition, the club is putting all logistics in place to ensure a seamless relocation.”
Lobi Stars first match at their new adopted home ground will be the week 28 fixture against debutants Ikorodu City of Lagos on Saturday, March 8.
Like Nomads, Lobi Stars are moving from one venue to another because of the prolonged renovation of their traditional home ground, the Aper Aku Stadium Makurdi.
