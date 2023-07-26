After 16 years, FAAN, Bi-Courtney move to end MMA2 concession row

The Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have initiated…

The Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have initiated moves to end bickering over the concession of MMA2.

Daily Trust reports that the concession row has lingered for the past 16 years amidst protracted legal tussle bothering on the terms and duration of the concession.

While the FAAN says the concession is for a period of 12 years, Bi-Courtney on its part claims the BOT is to last for 36 years. In addition, the old terminal (GAT) is part of the scope of the concession, according to BASL backing its claim with a court verdict by the Supreme Court.

However, both organisations may have decided to explore the dialogue option as the two managements held a high-level meeting behind closed doors on Monday with their top echelons in attendance.

Our correspondent reports that it was the first time in a long while that both organisations would be meeting without the prompting of any agency of government or the National Assembly Committees as it was the case in the past.

Addressing the new Managing Director of FAAN, Mr. Kabir Muhammed, and his team, Chairman of BASL, Dr. Wale Babalakin, said the new development was a pleasant surprise and promised to explore the window to foreclose all preexisting gaps.

He said, “It has been a challenging 16 years of an undefined relationship with FAAN. I am positive that this meeting marks the beginning of a new era between BASL & FAAN.

“The industry clearly needs to be reengineered to bring the services and infrastructure standards to what is comparable elsewhere in the world with a clear focus on automation, passenger facilitation and comfort all over the country,” Babalakin added.

Muhammed, who resumed in May this year, hinted about forging a new era of partnership with the MMA2 operator which would be a departure from the preexisting frosty relationship between his agency and BASL.

“Over the years, ego has allowed the relationship between the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) to be strained, but this administration is only interested in positive results,” he said.

