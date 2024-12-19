After 10-year imprisonment, boy sentenced to death for stealing fowl may be pardoned

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has intervened in the case of Segun Olowwokere, who was arrested in 2010 at the age of 17 and sentenced to death in 2014 for stealing a chicken.

The convict was moved from his state of residence to Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos after sentencing.

The plight of Olowookere, which was brought to the fore on Tuesday via an interview granted by his parents to a podcast: “Talk to B,” attracted the attention of Governor Adeleke, who took to his X handle.

The Governor tweeted: “I have received the report of a case of a young man reportedly sentenced to death by hanging in Osun State for stealing a fowl.

“Consequently, I have directed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Osun State, to commence a full investigation into the matter and initiate processes to grant the prerogative of mercy to the young man.

“Osun is a land of justice and equity and must ensure fairness and protection of the sanctity of lives.

“I assure members of the public that this matter is receiving my direct attention with every sense of urgency also attached to our response to the matter.”

Olowookere’s father, Olanrewaju told the host of the show, Biola Adebayo, about his son’s journey from the arrest to the death sentence for an offence he knew nothing about.