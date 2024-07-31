Afrinvest banking report to discuss recapitalisation, $1trn economy, others

The 2024 Afrinvest Banking Sector Report which is to be launched today is expected to unravel issues around banking recapitalisation, the federal government’s plan to…

The 2024 Afrinvest Banking Sector Report which is to be launched today is expected to unravel issues around banking recapitalisation, the federal government’s plan to achieve a $1 trillion economy and the geopolitical economic trends shaping the global financial landscape.

The meeting will further discuss issues around the impact of global economic risks and domestic policy reforms on Nigerians and the banking sector, as well as recapitalisation of the Deposit Money Banks to support the economic target.

The report will digest issues around global economic outlook, global banking sector performance, domestic macroeconomic issues, monetary policy and financial sector regulatory environment.

Released yearly by Afrinvest West Africa Limited, led by Ike Chioke and other executives within the group and subsidiaries, this year’s edition of the report will dissect issues around “Banking Recapitalisation: Catalyst for a $1trn Economy”.

There will be discussions on “Down Memory Lane…The Need for 2004/2005 and 2010 Banking Recapitalisation”, “How Banks Have Fared vs Capital Benchmark…The Birth of a Fresh Banking Recapitalisation Exercise”, “Banking Recapitalisation as a Driver of the $1trn Economy Ambition…Lessons from Indonesia” and “Banking in Post-Recapitalisation Period: A Potent Arsenal for Driving Infrastructural Development”.

According to the report, which summarises the banking sector performance in 2023 and first quarter of 2024, the Nigerian banking sector has witnessed several recapitalisation episodes in a bid to shore up the minimum capital required to compete locally and globally.