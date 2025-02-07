Afriland Properties appoints new MD

A real estate firm, Afriland Properties Plc., has appointed Azubike Emodi as its new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO).

Emodi succeeds Uzo Oshogwe, who has led the company since its inception in 2013 and was recently appointed CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc.

Speaking on the appointment, Emmanuel Nnorom, the Chairman of Afriland Properties, in a statement, highlighted Emodi’s work experience, describing him as qualified for the position.

“We are delighted to welcome Azubike Emodi as the new Managing Director/CEO of Afriland Properties Plc. His vast experience, strategic mindset, and exceptional leadership make him the ideal choice to lead the company into its next phase of growth.

“We are confident that under his leadership, Afriland will continue delivering innovative real estate solutions and creating value for stakeholders,” the statement read.

In his response, Emodi who expressed enthusiasm gave assurance to actualise the firm’s vision and elevate it to a great height.

“I am honoured to lead Afriland Properties Plc. at this pivotal time. The company has an outstanding legacy of innovation and excellence in real estate development, and I look forward to working with our talented team to drive sustainable growth, develop world-class properties, and enhance stakeholder value,” he said.