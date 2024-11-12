African women and the digital revolution

In recent years, the digital landscape has transformed beautifully, presenting unprecedented opportunities for women. Every day, women entrepreneurs are breaking barriers, utilising technology to create businesses that not only empower themselves but uplift entire communities.

Think of the countless women who have taken charge of their own destinies through e-commerce platforms, digital marketing, and innovative tech solutions. These trailblazers are proof that when women thrive, entire economies flourish.

However, we must acknowledge that while some have broken through these barriers, many more still face hurdles. Digital inclusion is not merely a buzzword; it is essential to ensure that every woman has access to technology, training, and resources. As we embark on this digital journey, we must prioritise education and mentorship, equipping women with the skills they need to innovate and lead in a rapidly evolving world.

SPONSOR AD

Moreover, we must focus on fostering leadership amongst women in technology. Too often, the tech spaces remain male-dominated, stifling diverse voices and ideas. By consciously promoting women leaders in technological sectors, we will create role models for the next generation, paving the way for more equitable representation.

As we venture into inter-African trade, we have a unique opportunity to build a network of women entrepreneurs who can collaborate, share resources, and grow together. By harnessing technology, we can break down barriers that have historically limited our potential. Let us harness digital platforms that facilitate networking, mentorship, and access to funding. Together, we can help women entrepreneurs thrive on a continental scale, driving economic empowerment that benefits us all.

As we conclude this year’s 2024 African Women Conference (AWC) , themed “Digital Advancement: Harnessing its Potentials for the African Woman” let us carry forward the momentum we have built. We must continue to engage, inspire, and support each other in our respective journeys. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the digital future of Africa is inclusive, innovative, and empowering for all women.

As we embark on this new digital age, we recognise the incredible opportunities it presents for African women to empower ourselves and our communities.

In the pursuit of excellence let us continue to support one another, amplify each other’s voices, and create opportunities for the next generation through mentoring, partnerships and collaboration.

Let us foster digital unity, leverage technology to empower women, and drive economic transition across Africa.

Let us champion inclusivity and ensure that no woman is left behind in this digital revolution.

Together, we can harness our potential and create an Africa where every woman can empower themselves and their communities.

Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, Co-Convener, African Women Conference, Lusaka, Zambia