African varsities to ECOWAS: Attack on Niger will destabilise education in subregion

The Association of West African Universities (AWAU) has called for dialogue in resolving the crisis in Niger Republic following the seizure of power by a military junta.

In a statement on Monday, signed by its Secretary-General and Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, (SAN), AWAU said it was not impressed by the position of the leadership of ECOWAS that “No option is taken off the table including the use of force as a last resort” in restoring constitutional democracy in Niger Republic.

The statement of the association, which is composed of senior academics from across the West African subregion explained that “AWAU is concerned because of the possible threat to peace, security and reduction of access to education.”

It added that “students would suffer most should war erupt in the country”.

According to Prof. Egbewole, “We must appreciate the delicate implications of the use of force as it would be great if peaceful means are engaged in restoring peace in Niger Republic.”

While “Doubting the promises of the military junta to make the situation better and terminate extremism”, AWAU noted that attack “may also be a recipe for more crisis and security challenges.”

It warned that arm conflict in the (already) tense environment particularly at this point in time could only aggravate the precarious situation.

The association, therefore, appealed to all sides in the conflict “To continue to engage in dialogue for as long as it will take.”

The statement called on the leadership of ECOWAS to tread softly in its pronouncements and actions notwithstanding the magnitude of provocations or violence-inducing situation.

