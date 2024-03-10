✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
African Games: Nigeria records first medal in wresting

Nigeria's Nworie Emmanuel on Saturday won a bronze medal in the 77kg Greco-Roman event at the ongoing African Game in Accra, Ghana.

Nigeria’s Nworie Emmanuel on Saturday won a bronze medal in the 77kg Greco-Roman event at the ongoing African Game in Accra, Ghana.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nworie defeated Hattingh Johannes of South Africa 11-0 superiority, after what seemed to be a controversial semifinal for the Nigerian Wrestler.

Speaking after the game, Emmanuel expressed dissatisfaction with his semifinal loss to his Egyptian opponent.

He dominated almost the entire tie but was defeated through technical decisions by the umpires.

“I really feel sad because of my semifinal defeat because I gave all my strength in the game to be able to play in the final.

”I played in the third place game with every power within me to secure the bronze medal match,” Emmanuel said.

NAN reports that Nigerian Wrestlers will hope to better their performances on Sunday, in the Women’s Wrestling when Blessing Oborodudu and Odunayo Adekuoroye among others take to the mat.

NAN reports that the Wrestling event which started on Saturday is expected to end on Monday. (NAN)

