African Games: Nigeria beat Uganda to clinch Bronze in Cricket

The Nigerian Women’s Cricket Team emerged triumphant against Uganda, securing the bronze medal in the 13th African Games.

After winning the toss, Nigeria opted to bowl first, showcasing exceptional bowling prowess to restrict Uganda to a modest total of 76 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.

The Nigerian innings commenced with an early stumble, losing three wickets within the first three overs.

However, a resilient partnership between Salome Sunday and Abigail Igbobie steadied the ship, guiding the team to 58 runs for 5 wickets in 16.2 overs.

Despite facing tense moments, Lucky Piety’s composure, coupled with her crucial partnership with Salome, propelled Nigeria to a thrilling victory.

In a heart-stopping climax, Nigeria required 7 runs from 6 deliveries to seal a historic win with 3 wickets to spare.

Piety dispersed the 1st 2 balls for back-to-back boundaries, sending the Nigeria dug-out into euphoria and the Uganda bench to utter shock and disbelief.

Salome’s stellar performance earned her the well-deserved Player of the Match award, encapsulating her pivotal role in Nigeria’s bronze medal triumph.