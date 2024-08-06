African first ladies, MTI sign MoU for peace building

The African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mediation Training Institute (MTI-Nigeria) to strengthen peacebuilding and conflict…

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony on Monday in Abuja, the First Lady of the Republic of The Gambia, Fatoumatta Bah Barrow, said it is epoch to discuss peace as a fundamental concept to Africa’s collective existence and well-being.

“Peace provides the foundation upon which prosperity, stability, and development are built. It nurtures relationships, fosters economic growth, and allows for the flourishing of human potential.

“Similarly, stakeholders such as governments, NGOs, and international and local organizations contribute significantly by implementing policies and programmes that promote peace,” Mrs Barrow said.

Also, the First Lady of the Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe and Vice President of the AFLPM, Fatima Vila Nova, said, “We come together in our shared commitment to the pursuit of peace. Today, we unite not just as individuals, but as a collective force driven by a common vision of harmony and understanding.”

She said that the mission they embark on is both noble and urgent, addressing the pressing need for reconciliation and collaboration in their increasingly interconnected world.

The President, MTI-Nigeria, Ambassador ‘Segun Ogunyanwo, said that the MoU is to promote peace and harmonious coexistence in Africa through professional training and certification of women leaders in various African communities.

The Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (ICMC) Abuja chapter Chairman, Malam Abdurrahman Aderinoye, said the event was important especially for the purpose of promoting peace in the societies and for the benefit of all, more so being championed by women.

“We can not over-emphasised the highly pertinent place of peace in our societies. It is said that when you educate a woman, you have educated a nation.

“It is not surprising that the African First Ladies Peace Mission is truly spearheading the promotion of peace across the continent of Africa as it has been extensively expressed by its leadership.,” Aderinoye said.

The commissioner representing Enugu State at the Federal Character Commission, Ginika Tor Florence, said it is important to address the root causes of conflict and political interference to achieve sustainable peace in Nigeria and other African countries.