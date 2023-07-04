African court to get permanent complex soon

The president of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, has commended the Tanzanian government for fulfilling its promise…

The president of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, has commended the Tanzanian government for fulfilling its promise to construct the permanent premises of the court.

A statement signed by the registrar, Robert Eno, said it was the president that made the commendation while receiving the construction site of the pan-African judicial body in Arusha, Tanzania.

The Tanzanian government officially handed over the site to the appointed construction firm on June 2.

The Tanzanian government also allocated a budget of Tshs 4 billion (approximately US$1.7 million) in June 2022, and this month made an additional budgetary contribution of Tshs 5.4 billion (US$2 million) towards the construction.

The estimated total cost for the project is Tshs 61 billion (about US$25,792,811).

During the site handing over ceremony at LakiLaki area, located 25km on the outskirts of Arusha town, Justice Imani Daud Aboud emphasized Tanzania’s dedication to fulfilling its promise of constructing the African Court’s permanent premises.

She expressed optimism that the court would be ready for occupation within the next 24 months.

Presently, the African Court operates from temporary offices located at the Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) buildings.

The construction of the African Court’s permanent premises in Arusha signifies a significant milestone towards enhancing the court’s institutional capacity and promoting the rule of law in Africa.

