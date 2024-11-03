African Atlantic Gas Pipeline Project key to regional prosperity – ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has said the African-Atlantic Gas Pipeline (AAGP) project will boost electricity generation capacity and drive economic, industrial, and agricultural growth across the West African region when completed.

Speaking at a joint meeting of ECOWAS Ministers of Hydrocarbons and Energy, with Morocco and Mauritania participating, at the weekend in Abuja, Mr Sediko Douka, ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy, and Digitalisation, emphasized the importance of the project to the region.

“We have reached a critical phase in the development of this project, and it is essential for all parties to collaborate closely and effectively to make it a reality,” he said.

The project involves building a 6,800 km gas pipeline network from Nigeria to Morocco, passing through all the ECOWAS coastal countries along the Atlantic Ocean, as well as Mauritania and the three landlocked countries (Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger).

“As a transitional energy source, abundant natural gas usage in the region will support our countries in contributing to global climate change efforts, advancing clean and sustainable mobility, and promoting the use of clean cooking solutions.

“Although being a fossil fuel, natural gas has the advantage of being relatively low in pollutants, allowing large-scale energy production. Therefore, it is in our interest to increase its production and accessibility for both industrial and domestic use.

“These initiatives aim to promote the greater deployment of renewable energy in the region and support climate-compatible development by funding sustainable energy projects,” he said.

Also speaking, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr Ekperikpe Expo, said that the AAGP when operational will bolster Africa’s energy security and unlock new markets.

According to him, linking Nigeria’s natural gas reserves to North Africa and Europe would expand opportunities for economic growth, job creation, industrialisation and benefit communities across the linkage countries.

He described the AAGP as a crucial step toward achieving the vision of an integrated hydrocarbon and energy infrastructure within Africa and a reflection of ECOWAS’ strategic vision for a connected and economically vibrant pipeline network.

The minister of energy transition in Morocco, Laila bin Ali, said the pipeline project was a political project, adding that Europe and other parts now depend on Africa for their future energy needs.

She assured of Morocco’s commitment to the success of the project.