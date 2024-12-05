African airlines record 10.4% increase in passenger demand

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) yesterday released data for October 2024 global passenger demand indicating that Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), was up 7.1% compared to October 2023.

Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), was up 6.1% year-on-year. The October load factor was 83.9% (+0.8ppt compared to October 2023).

African airlines saw a 10.4% year-on-year increase in demand while Capacity was up 5.3% year-on-year.

The load factor rose to 73.2% (+3.4ppt compared to October 2023), the report indicated.

The report indicated that all regions showed growth for international passenger markets in October 2024 compared to October 2023.

Europe had the highest load factors, and Africa showed a sharp increase, but the Americas and the Middle East suffered falls.

IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh while commenting on the report said the strong demand reflects the efficient in air transportation.

He cautioned against imposing heavy taxation on flying in the name of reducing emissions.

Walsh said, “Continued strong and stable demand is good news, but just as important is the steady improvement in load factors. It shows what a great job the industry is doing in flying people more efficiently.

“Average seat factors have risen from around 67% in the 1990’s to over 83% today. Politicians thinking of trying to tax passengers off planes to reduce emissions would do well to note this.

“Even if fewer people fly because taxes make it too expensive, it doesn’t automatically mean reduced emissions because the planes will still fly, just with fewer passengers. That would reverse decades hard won progress. We need to see the planes full to generate the economic and social benefits of travel with the most minimal emissions possible.”

The association representing some 330 airlines comprising more than 80% of global air traffic had a day before released data for October 2024 global air cargo markets showing continuing strong annual growth in demand.

But for African carriers, the performance wasn’t too good as they recorded 1.6% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in October, the slowest among regions while capacity increased by 7.7% year-on-year.

Globally, total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs*), rose by 9.8% compared to October 2023 levels (10.3% for international operations) for a 15th consecutive month of growth.

“Air cargo markets continued their strong performance in October, with demand rising 9.8% year-on-year and capacity up 5.9%. Global air cargo yields (including surcharges) continue to rise, up 10.6% on 2023 and 49% on 2019 levels. While 2024 is shaping up to be a banner year for air cargo, we must look to 2025 with some caution. The incoming Trump Administration’s announced intention to impose significant tariffs on its top trading partners—Canada, China and Mexico—has the potential to upend global supply chains and undermine consumer confidence,” the DG said.