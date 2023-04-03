Africa to host first World Table Tennis tourney after 80 Years

After 84 years, Africa will host the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) for the first time. The WTTC Durban will be held at the Durban…

The WTTC Durban will be held at the Durban International Convention Centre between May 20 and 28, 2023, in Durban, South Africa.

The competition will take place on African soil for the first time in more than 84 years, making it a significant moment in the history of table tennis on the continent.

In addition to the top-notch table tennis action, the WTTC claims that the vibrant culture of South Africa will be highlighted to add a fresh and exciting dimension to the competition.

This year’s championships will feature 128 single players, 64 doubles players and a mixed doubles players.